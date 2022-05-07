Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bally’s stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,880. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.99. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $59.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bally’s by 15,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 658,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,553,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 80,652 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

