Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Shares Down 1.3%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; advice on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

