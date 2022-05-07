Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.13.

NYSE BMA opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $920.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Banco Macro by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313,048 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth $2,804,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth $3,204,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

