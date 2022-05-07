Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 691,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 5,409,645 shares.The stock last traded at $2.81 and had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.05) to €3.00 ($3.16) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.47) price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 12.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,294 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,173,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,922,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 1,340,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.