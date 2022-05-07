Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (Get Rating)
