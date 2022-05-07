Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

