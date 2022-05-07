Bank of America Begins Coverage on Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CANO. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cano Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Cano Health stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

