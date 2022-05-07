Bank of America Downgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Underperform

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 222,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

