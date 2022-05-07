Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for 3.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 15.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.62. The stock had a trading volume of 727,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $95.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

