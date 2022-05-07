Barclays Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $32.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.48.

LYFT opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 47.92% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

