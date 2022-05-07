Barclays Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $46.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Shares of VRNS opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

