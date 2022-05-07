Barclays Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $229.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.71.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.52.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,477 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,123. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

