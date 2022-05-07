Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Magna International (TSE:MG)

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has a C$82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.91.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$77.02 on Tuesday. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$70.16 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The firm has a market cap of C$22.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$78.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.26.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 9.7600009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

