Barclays Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $350.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $300.44 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $287.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

