Barings LLC Decreases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

NYSE AGCO opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $155.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.