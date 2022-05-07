Barings LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,807,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,700,000 after buying an additional 51,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $302.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.