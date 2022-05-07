Barings LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after buying an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,364,966,000 after buying an additional 224,062 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

