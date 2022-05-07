Barings LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.45 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

