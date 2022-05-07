Barings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

Shares of LLY traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.90. 2,931,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,005. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $191.75 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.83. The firm has a market cap of $282.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

