Barings LLC Purchases 3,283 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

