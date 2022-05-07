Barings LLC Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,089,000 after purchasing an additional 444,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $75,931,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,192,594. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.37. 1,539,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

