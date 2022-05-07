Barings LLC Sells 664 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.21. 3,339,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,882. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.46 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

