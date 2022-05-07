Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.12) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.24) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.49) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 862 ($10.77) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 773.86 ($9.67).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 470.10 ($5.87) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 469.20 ($5.86) and a one year high of GBX 790.87 ($9.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 525.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 622.76. The company has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,466.31).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

