Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($83.16) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.13 ($74.88).

ETR BAS opened at €47.44 ($49.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. Basf has a 12 month low of €46.61 ($49.06) and a 12 month high of €71.05 ($74.79).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

