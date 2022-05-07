Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Bata (BTA) traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a market capitalization of $627,509.44 and approximately $291.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bata has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00268123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014646 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003069 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

