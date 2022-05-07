BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $172.64

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.64 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 166.40 ($2.08). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 166.40 ($2.08), with a volume of 632,369 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

