BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Price Target Cut to €88.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €97.00 ($102.11) to €88.00 ($92.63) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($88.42) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a research note on Wednesday.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $55.00. 821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.41 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 38.71%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.1198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.58%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s payout ratio is 68.51%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.