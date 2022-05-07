Beacon Market Capitalization Hits $625,429.80 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $625,429.80 and approximately $55,115.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00052486 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BGH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

