Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.22.

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 962,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $64.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

