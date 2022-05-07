Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00159068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00029532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00335519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00040839 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

