Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 390 ($4.87) price objective on the stock.

LON:LGRS opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.90) on Tuesday. Loungers has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.61 ($3.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £238.87 million and a P/E ratio of -575.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 266.41.

About Loungers (Get Rating)

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 18, 2021, it operated 168 sites, including 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

