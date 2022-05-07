Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 390 ($4.87) price objective on the stock.
LON:LGRS opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.90) on Tuesday. Loungers has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.61 ($3.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £238.87 million and a P/E ratio of -575.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 266.41.
About Loungers
