BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BIGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.12.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,437. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $29,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,003,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

