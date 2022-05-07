BinaryX (BNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $41.43 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $109.13 or 0.00307049 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $220.77 million and approximately $41.43 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005488 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001961 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00238527 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.