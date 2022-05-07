Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $526.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad exited the first quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company continued to experience recovery in most of its key global markets, with strong growth of Process Media and Droplet Digital PCR products. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. Within the Diagnostics business, the company witnessed recovery in its Immunohematology business. Expansion of both margins is an added plus. Over the past year, Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry. However, Bio-Rad’s Life Sciences arm registered a year-over-year decline, primarily attributed to lower qPCR product revenues due to the decline in COVID-related demand. The year-over-year rise in operating costs is worrying. Further, foreign-exchange woes and pandemic-led macroeconomic troubles persist.”

BIO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $726.50.

NYSE BIO opened at $501.46 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $485.96 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $556.00 and a 200-day moving average of $647.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

