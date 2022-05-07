Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $13.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $347.88 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

