BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 129.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BCAB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Shares of BCAB opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth $24,847,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BioAtla by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,918,000 after buying an additional 727,103 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth $10,427,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioAtla by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 315,203 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in BioAtla by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 295,446 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.