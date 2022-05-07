BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $1,233,591.86 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 179,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.