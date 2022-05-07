Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

BMEA stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $116.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

