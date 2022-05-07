Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Receives $22.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE BVS opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $666.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,807 shares of company stock valued at $934,645.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Bioventus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,943,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 154,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bioventus by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,301,000 after buying an additional 1,081,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Bioventus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,275,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Bioventus by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Bioventus by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 536,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,269 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

