BitcoinPoS (BPS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.00

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $434,752.08 and $24.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,640,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,233 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

