BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $126-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.26 million.BlackLine also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.08-0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $60.94. 868,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $370,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

