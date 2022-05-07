BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BST. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of BST stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $37.63. 142,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,551. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

