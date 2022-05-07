Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.5-$971.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.68 million.

Blucora stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 620,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.57 million, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Blucora has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.21). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Blucora by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Blucora by 983.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Blucora by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.