Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,945,000 after purchasing an additional 175,896 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,185. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

