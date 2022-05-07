BMO Capital Markets Trims S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price to $433.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $462.00 to $433.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $467.57.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $345.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.58. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $337.96 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 15,950.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 15.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 6,351.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 122,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 66.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

