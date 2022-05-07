BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 285.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $32,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 573,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.71.

Shares of ROK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.51. 1,306,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,823. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.21 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.41 and its 200-day moving average is $300.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.