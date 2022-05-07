BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 526.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,137 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $39,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 9,356,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,342. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $94.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.