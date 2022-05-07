BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 180,162 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,645 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 180,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of eBay worth $35,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in eBay by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after buying an additional 1,214,405 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $55,080,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in eBay by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $156,392,000 after buying an additional 573,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in eBay by 1,588.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,262,000 after buying an additional 541,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.81. 11,281,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,008. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.76.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

