BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($68.74) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday.

EPA BNP opened at €50.59 ($53.25) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.02. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($72.81).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

