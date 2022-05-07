Boise Cascade (BCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.62 on June 15th

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.62 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 61.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boise Cascade has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

BCC stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 50.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

