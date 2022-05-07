Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BCC. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.80.

BCC stock opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

